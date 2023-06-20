Joseph J. Velazquez of Calverton died June 10, 2023, at Oasis Rehabilitation and Nursing in Center Moriches. He was 89.

He was born Aug. 31, 1933, in Pennsylvania, to Joseph and Esther (Giuda) Velazquez.

He worked as a marine engineer for the New York City Fire Department and was a member of the Long Island Antique Power Association, known as “John Deere Joe.”

Mr. Velazquez is survived by his wife, Rose, and his sister, Rose Villani of Manhasset.

The family will receive visitors Sunday, June 25, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. A funeral service will take place at 9:30 a.m. Monday, June 26, at St. John the Evangelist R.C. Church in Riverhead. Interment will take place at Pinelawn Memorial Park.

Memorial donations may be made to Long Island Alzheimer’s Association.