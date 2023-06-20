Patrick Biancone of Myrtle Beach, S.C., formerly of Riverhead, died June 16, 2023. He was 64.

He was born Nov. 17, 1958, in Brooklyn, to Eugene and Mae (Votta) Biancone.

He had a physics degree from the New York Institute of Technology and was a U.S. Navy veteran, serving on the USS Grant (SSBN-631) and the USS Snook (SSN-592).

He retired as a supervisor from Long Island Electric Service. He won awards for his cheesecakes at the Suffolk County Fair and was a longtime scoutmaster for Riverhead Cub Scout Pack 242 and a recipient of the Longterm Scouting Award. He was a member of the United States Submarine Veterans, Inc. and the American Legion.

He loved to cook and entertain for family and friends, golf, classic cars and wine tasting and reviewing.

Patrick is survived by his parents; his wife, Eileen (Miller) Biancone; his sons, Chris Biancone and Michael Biancone; his daughter, Danielle (Mike) Meservey; his sisters Sylvia (John) Simeone, Stephanie (Gerald) Volz and Elizabeth (Pete) Ostie; his granddaughter, Stella Meservey; and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family will receive visitors Thursday, June 22, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. A funeral service will take place at 9:15 a.m. Friday, June 23, at St. John the Evangelist R.C. Church in Riverhead. Interment will be at Calverton National Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to the Pulmonary Hypertension Association or Tunnel to Towers Foundation.

