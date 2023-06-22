Christine M. Mapes of Riverhead died June 20, 2023, at Huntington Hospital. She was 75.

Born Dec. 10, 1947, she was the daughter of Clarence and Marie Partridge. She worked as a nurse’s aide in the Riverhead area.

Family said she enjoyed swimming and shopping.

Predeceased by her brother Eddie, she is survived by her husband, Gerald; her daughter, Karin Galea of Aquebogue; and her siblings Michelle, Michael, Diane, Carrie and Jean.

Arrangements, which were private, were handled by McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead.