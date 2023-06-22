Bryan D. Ofeldt of Riverhead died June 20, 2023, at East End Hospice Kanas Center for Hospice Care. He was 52.

Born March 25, 1971, in Suffern, N.Y., he was the son of George Ofeldt and Linda (Hughes) Barker.

Mr. Ofeldt worked in merchant services at Costco.

Family said he “liked gaming, spending quality time with his family and he loved making holidays special, especially Halloween. He created and implemented the Fishel Fright Fest in Riverhead, where hundreds enjoyed his Haunted Walk Through each year.”

Predeceased by his parents, he is survived by his wife, Christina (née Artale), and his sons, Chandler, Bryan Jr. and Ethan.

The family will receive visitors Monday, June 26, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead.

Memorial donations may be made to Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.