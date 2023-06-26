Jennifer Gertler passed away peacefully on June 17, 2023, in her home in South Boston, Va.

Jennifer was born on Aug. 6, 1946, in Northampton, Mass., to Mildred Zdanowicz and Anthony Michalowski and relocated to Riverhead as a child.

Jennifer is survived by her husband, Joseph, of nearly 50 years. She is also survived by her children, Selena Fifield of Roxboro, N.C.; Jennifer Spadafora of Utah; William and Jennifer Wandolowski of East Quogue; and Samuel Gertler of South Beach, Fla.

Jennifer (otherwise known as Jeanne to friends and family) lived in East Quogue and worked as a real estate agent before retiring to Niceville, Fla., and then to South Boston, Va.

Jeanne was best known for her kindheartedness to everyone around her and always maintained a positive attitude on the worst of days. She always made it a priority to dress and look her fashionable best.

At Christmas time Jeanne would be working tirelessly in the kitchen preparing her famous candied pecans for her friends and family.

During the summer months Jeanne enjoyed spending time on the East End going to the beach and digging clams and always talking about her eight grandchildren.

Jeanne was always a pleasure to be around, kept the room full of energy and will be missed by everyone in her life.

Mass services will be held at St. Isidore’s R.C. Church in Riverhead and a celebration of life gathering is to be determined at this time.

