John R. Groneman Sr., born June 4, 1928, in Hoboken, N.J., departed on June 24, 2023, in Riverhead.

He was predeceased by his son Donald J. Groneman. He is survived by his wife, Muriel R. Groneman; children John R. Groneman Jr. of Colorado (wife Sheila), Robert J. Groneman, Darlene C. Langhorne of Medford (husband Russell), Thomas E. Groneman of Riverhead (wife Jane), Denise M. Groneman-Bruno of Connecticut, Diane M. Groneman of Riverhead and Andrew C. Groneman of Riverhead (wife Nadine); eight grandchildren; four-plus great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law Delores Bennison (husband William) of Port Jefferson and Joanne Baker of Roslyn; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was a member of the Knights of Columbus Council 928 and Friends of Riverhead Free Library. He retired from LILCO in 1992 after 39 years.

The family will receive visitors Wednesday, June 28, from 3 to 7 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. A funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 29, at St. John the Evangelist R.C. Church in Riverhead. Burial with military honors will follow at Calverton National Cemetery.

Donations in his memory may be made to the Riverhead Knights of Columbus Council 928 or Riverhead Free Library.

