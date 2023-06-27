Russell Lee Smith Sr.

Russell Lee Smith Sr. of Greenport, N.Y., was born in Aurora, N.C., on Dec. 22, 1937, to James Albert and Annie Ebron Smith. Russell received his eternal rest on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, at the Westhampton Care Center at the age of 85 with his loving wife and youngest daughter by his side.

At a young age, Russell and his family left Aurora and moved to New York. It was here that he met the beautiful Florence Elizabeth Swann. On Oct. 4, 1958, they were joined in holy matrimony. From their union, they raised four children: Charles, Russell Jr., Alethia and Diona. Russell received his high school diploma in Aurora, and he received his degree as a licensed practical nurse in 1972 from Suffolk County Community College.

Russell was a talented and gifted musician and vocalist. He was taught at an early age to play the piano by his mother. As he mastered that, he took the time to self-teach himself how to play many instruments, including the guitar, saxophone and harmonica. In his early years, he used his gifts to play in various clubs like The Blue Bird Inn and other various lodges out on Eastern Long Island. He loved singing Barry White!

Russell loved the Lord, and he accepted him at an early age. From the time he was taught how to play the piano, he was playing in his church down in Aurora. Shortly after Russell moved to Greenport, he joined Clinton Memorial African Methodist Episcopal Zion Church. There, he became the minister of music. Russell remained in that position for over 50 years and would still have been there if he was physically able. Now, we take comfort in knowing that he’s singing and playing in that heavenly choir.

Russell loved all things electronic. His love of videography and photography led him to videotaping the local softball games and broadcasting them on the local channel. He videotaped and photographed everything from weddings, church programs, birds and, of course, the stars. You could find him on any given night gazing up at the stars through his telescope. He could sit with you for hours … literally hours … to tell you about all that he had learned and discovered.

Russell was predeceased by his brothers James Jr., William, Randolph, Odell and Cliff and his son Charles. He leaves to cherish his memory his devoted wife, Florence, of Greenport; his children Russell Jr. of Mattituck, N.Y., Alethia (Kevin) of Riverhead, N.Y., and Diona of Bowie, Md.; his brother Cordice, of Brooklyn, N.Y.; his brothers-in-love, Frank Swann (Bessie) of Maryland and George Swann of Texas; his sister-in-love, Valrose, of Greenport; his two grandchildren, Rachel and Jadyn; three great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.

Viewing services will be held Wednesday, June 28, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Clinton Memorial AME Zion Church in Greenport, followed by Homegoing services at 11 a.m., with the Rev. Natalie Wimberly officiating.

Interment will follow at Cutchogue Cemetery.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold is serving the family.

