Daily Update: Controversy continues around Polish Town fire rescue; Suffolk sheriff announces crackdown on drunk driving

Controversy continues to swirl around Polish Town fire rescue
Suffolk sheriff announces summerlong crackdown on drunk driving
Sides split on huge Main Street apartment plan
Southold Town Board weighs new short-term rental rules
A new free toy lending library for children out of Floyd Memorial Library supports early childhood development
When is food medicine? CAST partners with hospital
Menantic Yacht Club: Sailors were ready — wind was not
10 things to do on the North Fork in July
North Fork Open Houses: 10 listings for the week of June 30
Southside Sips: Rita Cantina’s Watermelon Margarita
Dream Day: Stop, drop in & stroll around Sag Harbor
There will be widespread haze today, it will be mostly sunny with a high near 80 degrees today, according to the National Weather Service. It will be partly cloudy tonight with a low around 62 degrees.
