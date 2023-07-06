Risk of battery fires raises concern

A black lithium ion battery. (Credit: Adobe stock photo)

Riverhead’s Town Board is considering a proposal requiring all items sold within the town that are powered by lithium ion cell batteries — such as electric bicycles and scooters — to be compliant with federal Underwriters Laboratories standards.

Officials say Underwriters Laboratories can ensure that appropriate safety features are in place.

Councilman Bob Kern is proposing the change, citing problems that have emerged involving lithium ion batteries, which can overheat while charging or being stored.

“It’s not just the city,” he said. “It’s going on across the country.”

One high-profile case happened recently in Chinatown in Manhattan, where an e-bike repair shop caught fire and four people died in an apartment above the shop.

Locally, chief fire marshal Craig Zitek said a house in Aquebogue recently caught fire because a drone inside the house was not using the proper type of charger.

Fire marshal Andrew Smith said a train in Patchogue had a fire when a cellphone was being used on a charger that was not compliant.

The proposal discussed by the Town Board establishes definitions for electric bicycles and electric scooters and prohibits the sale, lease or rental of electric bicycles, scooters and/or electric storage batteries, unless they have been certified for compliance by Underwriters Laboratories.

Councilman Ken Rothwell said that there may still be problems because people buy goods online.

“People buy the cheapest product they can,” he said.

The draft proposal states that no person “shall distribute, sell, lease, rent or offer for sale, lease or rental a electric bicycle unless the electric system has been certified by an accredited testing laboratory for compliance with Underwriters Laboratories; and that the certification or the logo, wordmark, or name of the accredited testing laboratory is displayed.”

As for as the sale of other lithium cell products, the proposals states that “no person shall distribute, sell or offer for sale any lithium cell product which shall include but not limited to lithium battery cells, lithium battery packs, lithium chargers and lithium adapters,” unless “the lithium safety battery product has been certified by an accredited testing laboratory for compliance with Underwriters Laboratories.”

The proposal has specific sections dealing with electric bicycles, electric scooters, electric storage batteries, charging cards or battery chargers and lithium cell products.

Mr. Kern feels the state and federal government have “dropped the ball” on enforcing compliance with the UL standards.

The Town Board has yet to set a date for a public hearing on the proposed requirements.

The proposal carries a maximum fine of $1,000 and minimum fine of $500.

Each unit would be considered a separate violation.