Jeanne Marie McKillop Finger

Following a hard-fought battle with cancer, “Mrs. Finger,” “Jeanne Marie,” “Jeanne,” “Mom,” died peacefully and with family holding her hand.

She was strong, dignified, selfless, and found humor in everything right until the end.

She will be sorely missed by many, but all can find peace in the fact that she now gets to focus on what she has always done best — taking care of everyone.

The family will be receiving visitors in conjunction with a service at Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church in Mattituck at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 8.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck is serving the family.

