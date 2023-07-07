Barbara A. Podlas of Riverhead died at home July 5, 2023. She was 80.

Born August 31, 1942, she was the daughter of Adam Doroski and Anna Poltwoda.

A highschool graduate, Barbara worked as Vice President of First America Title Co.

She was married to Thomas Podlas Sr.; was predeceased by Michelle; and survived by Kevin (Joyce), Thomas Jr; eleven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

The family will receive visitors Sunday, July 9 from 2 to 4:30 p.m. and 7 to 9:30 p.m. at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead. Funeral services will be at Our Lady of Ostrabrama at 11 a.m. July 10 followed by interment at Sacred Heart Cemetery.