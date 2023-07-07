Barbara A. Podlas
Barbara A. Podlas of Riverhead died at home July 5, 2023. She was 80.
Born August 31, 1942, she was the daughter of Adam Doroski and Anna Poltwoda.
A highschool graduate, Barbara worked as Vice President of First America Title Co.
She was married to Thomas Podlas Sr.; was predeceased by Michelle; and survived by Kevin (Joyce), Thomas Jr; eleven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
The family will receive visitors Sunday, July 9 from 2 to 4:30 p.m. and 7 to 9:30 p.m. at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead. Funeral services will be at Our Lady of Ostrabrama at 11 a.m. July 10 followed by interment at Sacred Heart Cemetery.