John “Jack” F. Brophy died at the Kanas Center for Hospice care June 30, 2023. He was 79.

Born September 1, 1943 in Brooklyn, he was the son of John and Eileen Brophy.

He earned an Associates Degree and became the owner/operator of Custom Tree Mover of Calverton.

He was married to Marie VanScotter; predeceased by Daniel; and survived by Catherine, Abygaele, Wende and John; and five grandchildren.

The family will receive visitors Friday, July 7 at 2 to 4:30 p.m. and 7 to 9:30 p.m. at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead.