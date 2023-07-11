John ‘Jack’ Skipka of Riverhead died June 21, 2023 at his residence. He was 79.

Born on March 30, 1944 in Riverhead, John was known for his easygoing nature and fun-loving spirit. He was a dedicated employee of the United States Postal Service. His family said he was an entertainer who brought joy and laughter to those around him. He had a knack for livening up any gathering and had a quip or humorous story for every occasion.

John had a deep passion for golf. He found solace on the green, enjoying countless hours pursuing this beloved hobby. Whether he was playing with friends or participating in local tournaments, he embraced the challenges of the sport with enthusiasm and a competitive spirit.

He was preceded in death by his father, Walter Skipka, and mother, Lottie Koroleski and sister Phyllis Skipka Gadzinski (Richard).

He is survived by his brother, Kenneth Skipka (Helen), sister Susan Skipka Light (Ron) nephews, nieces, grand nephews and grand nieces.

Burial took place June 28 at St. Isidore Cemetery. Arrangements were entrusted to the care of Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead.

