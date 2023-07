Florence J. Buckley of Wading River died Sunday, July 9, 2023, in Commack. She was 86 years old.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, July 19, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Alexander Rothwell Funeral Home, 6447 Route 25A, Wading River.

The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday, July 20, at 10 a.m. at St. John the Baptist R.C. Church in Wading River.

Interment will follow at Calverton National Cemetery.