Daily Update: Photos from Suffolk County Motorized Drill and Parade; Summer projects for area school districts
Here are the headlines for Wednesday, July 12, 2023.
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Photos: Suffolk County Fire Motorized Drill and Parade
Summer projects for area school districts and board of education
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
World’s longest Sunfish race set to circle Shelter Island this weekend
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Congratulations to Lauren Gurney
Multiple turtles found dead on Southold beach
NORTHFORKER
Art shows and exhibits to visit on the North Fork this July
The minds behind the menus dish it
SOUTHFORKER
South Fork Dream Home: All the farm feels with all the new niceties in Sagaponack
Cook This Now! Hamptons Aristocrats’ zucchini crudo with crispy zucchini blossom
WEATHER
It will be sunny today with a high near 90 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. It will be partly cloudy tonight with a low around 71 degrees.
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.
