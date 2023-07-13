Daily Update: Ciderhouse expansion approved; Battery fire waste sent to Riverhead
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Ciderhouse expansion approved 3-2
Battery fire waste sent to Riverhead
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Greenport Village Board shares its vision
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Jenifer’s Journal: Hagar’s Island
Shelter Island Reporter real estate transfers: July 13, 2023
NORTHFORKER
Wine barrel-aged cider coming to Riverhead Ciderhouse courtesy of winemaker Juan Micieli-Martinez
My Favorite Things: Debbie & Victoria Schade
SOUTHFORKER
Turn your mind on (or off) with lots of local talks, tours and tunes
WEATHER
It will be mostly sunny today with a high near 87 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. There will be a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms tonight, there will be increasing clouds with a low around 73 degrees.
