On July 10, 2023, Margaret Justine Hoffman, a truly marvelous and compassionate Angel of Mercy, slipped the bounds of earth to heaven. She was 76 years old.

Margaret was born Jan. 8, 1947, in Aquebogue, a small hamlet located just east of Riverhead, N.Y., to Frank Doroski and Sophie Dobek Doroski.

After graduation from Riverhead High in 1964, she attended nursing school at Stony Brook University and graduated as a registered nurse in 1967.

She then worked as a nurse at Southampton Hospital, eventually moving to Carson City, Nev., in 1971, drawn west by the beauty of the Sierra Nevada mountains.

She met her husband, Bill, there in 1986. They married in 1987, and 36 wonderful years of memories followed.

After living in Carson City for 13 years, they moved to Reno, Nev., to be closer to family, where Margaret eventually retired after many years at Carson Tahoe Hospital providing compassionate care to so many Carson City people.

Margaret most adored her four grandchildren and cherished spending many hours with them at Lake Tahoe and the many family gatherings. Her memories of them growing from babies to adults and their accomplishments along the way brought her immeasurable joy.

She loved traveling and hiking throughout the Sierras as well to Point Reyes, Calif.; Bodega Bay, Calif; swimming at Sand Harbor, Nev., walking along the Truckee River in downtown Reno and lunching with special friends.

Predeceased by her parents, Frank and Sophie (Dobek) Doroski, she is survived by her husband of 36 years, Bill; beloved son, Justin (Charlene); and Bill’s children, William Jr. (Lisa) and Tiffany, whom she loved as her own.

Also surviving are her brothers, Isidore Doroski (Jeanne) and Frank Doroski (Patricia) of Riverhead.

She leaves behind her grandchildren so dear to her: Malea, Hailey, Cade and Hunter and very special nieces Lonneka Doroski and Hillary (Tony) Ngo and nephew Aaron Doroski (Diana).

We extend special gratitude to the compassionate nurses and physicians in the Renown Health System who gave such special comfort and attention to Margaret throughout her illness. Our deepest appreciation too to her Angel of Mercy, Jackie, in Renown Oncology, who we now consider part of our extended family.

A special celebration of life is planned for later this summer.

