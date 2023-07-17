Lynda M. Saunders of Mattituck died on Friday, July 14, 2023. She was 81 years old.

Lynda was born on Nov. 19, 1941, in Brooklyn, N.Y. to Margaret (née McGregor) and Eino Johnson. She worked as a nurse at San Simeon by the Sound Nursing Home in Greenport.

Predeceased by her son, Franklin R. Saunders in 2016; Lynda is survived by her daughters Cynthia Cormier (Robert) of Riverhead and Pamela Conway of Southold.

The family received visitors July 16 at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. Funeral services were held July 17 at Church of the Redeemer in Mattituck, with the Rev. Roger Joslin officiating. Interment was private.

Memorial donations may be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children.

This is a paid notice.