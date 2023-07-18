Nancy Marie Smith

Nancy Marie Smith, 26-year resident of Southold and formerly of Rockville Centre, N.Y., and Valley Stream, N.Y., died Sunday, July 16, 2023. She was 68.

Nancy was born Oct. 7, 1954, in Rockville Centre to Dorothy T. (Post) and Harold J. Sheridan. She was one of five children. She graduated from Valley Stream Central High School.

On Sept. 17, 1977, she married the love of her life, Joseph T. Smith, in Valley Stream. Together they had six children and eventually made their home in Southold.

Nancy worked as a school aide at Southold Junior/Senior High School. She was a member of St. Patrick’s R.C. Church in Southold, where she was a Eucharistic minister and catechist.

Predeceased by her husband, Joseph, her daughter Anna Marie Smith and siblings Robert J. Sheridan and Gerard J. Sheridan, Nancy is survived by her children Catherine L. Smith, Thomas J. Smith, Jennifer M. Mudd (Stephen), Theresa M. Standish (Zachary) and Patrick J. Smith; grandchildren Anna M. Mudd, Damian T. Smith and Tanner J. Smith; and siblings Daniel P. Sheridan and Patricia S. Jung (Frederick).

The family will receive friends Thursday, July 20, from 4 to 7 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold. The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, July 21, at 10 a.m. at St. Patrick’s R.C. Church in Southold, with Father John Barrett officiating. Interment will follow at Cemetery of the Holy Rood in Westbury, N.Y.

Memorial donations may be made to Cerebral Palsy Association of Nassau County Inc., 380 Washington Ave., Roosevelt, NY 11575 in memory of Nancy’s late daughter Anna Marie Smith.

