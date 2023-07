Residents and children enjoying Jamesport Fire Department annual carnival which started on Tuesday and will close on Saturday night with fireworks. (Credit: Tim Gannon)

The Jamesport Fire Department held its annual carnival parade Wednesday night with fire departments from across the East End parading down Main Road. The carnival, which kicked off Tuesday, continues through Saturday. There will be fireworks to close off the carnival at 10:30pm on Saturday night.

See more photos from the parade below:

Photos by Tim Gannon