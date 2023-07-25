Jadwiga Zawadzka of Riverhead died July 24, 2023 in Middle Island. She was 99.

Born Feb. 28, 1924, in Poland, she was the daughter of Stanislaw and Helena (Zalewska) Kaminski.

Mrs. Zawadzka worked as a laborer for Chemical Compounding Corporation (Truetech) of Riverhead and was affiliated with Riverhead Senior Citizens and St. Isidore R.C. Church.

Family said she enjoyed knitting, crocheting, reading and cooking for celebrations.

Mrs. Zawadzka was predeceased by her husband, Jan Zawadzki, and daughters Elzbieta Zacharewicz and Stanislawa Zalewska. She is survived by her son, Jan Zawadzki, of Poland; daughters Jadwiga Pietkun and Leokadia Sucharska, both of Riverhead; 12 grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren.

The family will receive visitors Wednesday, July 26, from 3 to 5 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. at McLaughlin-Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. A funeral service will take place Thursday, July 27, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Isidore R.C. Church in Riverhead. Interment will follow at St. Johns the Evangelist Cemetery in Riverhead.