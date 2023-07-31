Carol G. Huntington, 92, of York, Pa. and formerly of Riverhead, died on July 14, 2023, surrounded by her loving family.

Carol was born Aug. 12, 1930, the eldest daughter of Albert W. and Mary Glignor of Riverhead. Carol grew up in Riverhead and graduated from Sacred Heart Academy in Sag Harbor in 1948. In 1951, Carol married the love of her life, Dwight W. “Bud” Huntington of Riverhead. Carol and Bud had three children, Laura, Dwight Huntington III (Bill) and Mark and they made their home in Riverhead until 1968, when the family relocated to Harrisburg, Pa.

Carol retired as an employee of M&T Bank. She was an avid reader and loved playing cards and bingo. She and her husband traveled extensively to a number of countries including Ireland, but her favorite destinations were here in the U.S., particularly her childhood home on Eastern Long Island and Maine, where Carol and Bud had spent their honeymoon.

Carol is survived by her three children: Laura Huntington Davis of Etters, Pa., Dwight Huntington III (and wife, Sue) of Jacobus, Pa., and Mark S. Huntington (and wife, Linda) of Harrisburg, Pa.; two sisters Elizabeth “Betty” Roppel of Hawthorn Woods, Ill., and Margaret Schwarz of Riverhead. In addition, Carol is survived by nine grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren, along with several nieces, nephews and cousins. Carol was predeceased by her parents, her husband and an infant son, Kevin.

Services were conducted on July 21, 2023, in Harrisburg, Pa.

This is a paid notice.