May 27, 1941 – July 29, 2023

Frank John Sobotka Jr., of Nags Head, N.C., peacefully passed away on July 29, 2023, at the age of 82. He was born on May 27, 1941, in Port Jefferson, N.Y.

Having served his country honorably for six years, Frank was a proud and distinguished veteran of the United States Marine Corps. During his service, he earned decorations such as the rifle sharpshooter badge, pistol sharpshooter badge and a good conduct medal. After his military service, he embarked on a successful career, later retiring, with UPS as a dedicated driver.

Frank’s interests were varied, but his dogs held a special place in his heart. He found joy and companionship in their presence, cherishing every moment spent in their company.

Frank was preceded in death by his son, Timmy Sobotka, his parents, Jennie Slivonik Sobotka and Frank John Sobotka, and his sisters, Sylvia Laur and Theresa Anasky. While his passing leaves an emptiness in the lives of those who knew him, his memory will forever be cherished.

Frank is survived by his loving daughter, Jennifer Harrell (Chet Holland). He also leaves behind his beloved grandchildren, Crystal Murray, Nicole Murray, and Angelo Rosati, along with great-grandchildren Ryland Green, Dana Manuel, Deja Manuel, Paxton Rosati, and Luca Rosati. Additionally, Frank is survived by his sisters, Patricia Hackal (Steven) and Caroline Masterson (Wesley).

No services are planned at this time. As we bid farewell to a devoted father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and brother, we find solace in the lasting memories he leaves behind. May he rest in eternal peace.

