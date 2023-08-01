Heidi Ann Scott of Riverhead died July 27, 2023, at Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead. She was 46.

Born March 3, 1977, in Queens, she was the daughter of Harry V. and Patricia (Johnson) Fisher.

Ms. Scott worked as a medical biller for Northwell Health.

Family said she enjoyed sports, music, reading, cooking and crossword puzzles.

Predeceased by her father, Harry V. Fisher, she is survived by her mother, Patricia Fisher of East Patchogue; her husband, Sabatian Hutchinson of Riverhead; children Cameran Moore, Jacob Moore, Sabatian Hutchinson, McKenize Hutchinson and McKinnley Hutchinson, all of Riverhead; her brother, Chucky Fisher of Brooklyn and sister, Pamela Fisher of Coram.

The family will receive visitors Tuesday, Aug. 8, from 6 to 8 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead, where a funeral service will take place at 7 p.m. Cremation will be private.