Daily Update: Last week’s Alive on 25 was hot, hot, hot

Last weekend’s heatwave didn’t stop the community from enjoying the Alive on 25 pop-up street fair. (Credit: Chris Francescani)

Here are the headlines for Wednesday, August 2, 2023.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Last Week’s Alive on 25 was hot, hot, hot

LaurelEye Imagery: Empowerment in focus

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Southold Parents call for BOE vice president to resign

Walk to End Alzheimer’s comes to Peconic Landing

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

The Reporter goes for a walk in the woods: Exploring the trails of Shelter Island’s preserved land

Questioning the status of an affordable housing site on Shelter Island

NORTHFORKER

Bridge Lane Wine wins high honors at the 2023 International Canned Wine Competition

Meet the 2023 Readers’ Choice picks for Best of the North Fork

SOUTHFORKER

South Fork Dream Home: a rare and dear find in Dering Harbor

Cook This Now! White clam pizza with a side of steamed clams

WEATHER

It will be sunny today with a high near 79 degrees according to the National Weather Service.

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

​Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter.