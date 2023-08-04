Daily Update: Cardboard Boat Race shoves off Aug. 5

And they’re off! Boats leave the dock at the starting line for a race in Last year’s Cardboard Boat Race. (Credit: Sunset Beach Films / Laurel Eye Imagery

Here are the headlines for Friday, August 4, 2023.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Cardboard Boat Race shoves off Aug. 5

Riverhead Town to spruce up Grumman monuments

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

CDC warns of growing threat from Lone Star ticks

Shakespeare in the Park back in Greenport village

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Menantic Yacht Club race report

Close call

NORTHFORKER

North Fork Open Houses: 10 listings for the week of August 4

SOUTHFORKER

Southside Sips: Pierre’s Provençe Spritz

WEATHER

It will be mostly cloudy today with a high near 78 degrees according to the National Weather Service.

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.