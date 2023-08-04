Winifred ‘Wini’ Bosch Titterton

Beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, friend, and Aquebogue, NY resident, Winifred ‘Wini’ Bosch Titterton died June 12, 2023 at the Meadowbrook Care Center in Freeport, NY. She was 99.

Winifred was born November 15, 1923 in Brooklyn, NY to George Bosch and Christine (Teena) Schuster, both from Brooklyn. She attended PS 119, and graduated from Richmond High School in Richmond Hill. She went on to obtain a B.A. from Wesleyan College in Macon, GA in 1945.

She married World War II Air Force Lieutenant William DeWitt Titterton in 1947. The couple moved to New Hyde Park in 1951, lived there for 35 years and raised four children: William, Judith, John and James. They moved to Aquebogue in 1983. William DeWitt passed away in 2013 and is buried in Calverton National Cemetery. She was the proud grandmother of six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Wini was an active volunteer at the Riverhead Free Library and a member of The Woman’s Club of Riverhead. She was a parishioner of St. John the Evangelist Church also of Riverhead. She enjoyed her membership in the Red Hat Society – Suffolk County Hatters.

In lieu of condolences, the family has requested a donation be made in Winifred Bosch Titterton’s name to Wesleyan College, 4760 Forsythe Road, Macon, GA 31210, wesleyancollege.edu, or Riverhead Free Library, 330 Court Street, Riverhead, NY 11901, riverheadlibrary.org.

A memorial service is being planned to honor Wini on her 100th birthday, November 15, 2023.

This is a paid post.