July 6, 1938- August 3, 2023

Robert J. Connelly, lovingly known to his family, friends and colleagues as Bob, has peacefully passed away at the Westhampton Care Center on August 3, 2023. Born on July 6, 1938, in New Haven, Conn., Bob lived a remarkable life defined by dedication, service and unwavering love for his family.

Bob’s illustrious career was focused in the regional management of United Parcel Service (UPS). For many years, he displayed exceptional leadership skills and a strong work ethic that inspired those around him.

Beyond his professional achievements, Bob was deeply involved in his community as a commissioner of the Manorville Fire Department. It was evident that his passion for serving others extended far beyond the workplace.

Serving in the United States Marine Corps from 1955 to 1959, Bob demonstrated his patriotism and bravery as he dutifully fulfilled his military service obligations. His time in the Marine Corps played an influential role in shaping his character, instilling in him values such as discipline, resilience and loyalty.

Bob found immense joy and happiness within his close-knit family. He shared a profound bond with his beloved wife Patricia Connelly; their unwavering love stood as a testament to their enduring marriage. Together they weathered the storms of life and celebrated its triumphs with unwavering support for one another.

Bob will be deeply missed by his children: Brian (Bonnie) Connelly, Terry Ann (James DiSalvo) Connelly, Jackie (Stan) Doskoez, and Robert J. Connelly Jr. Each of them holds the fondest memories of their father’s love, guidance and unwavering presence. Bob’s legacy will continue to live on through the values he instilled in his children and the love he shared with his family.

A visitation event to honor Bob’s life will be held on Aug. 8, 2023, at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home located at 406 E Main St, Riverhead, NY 11901. The visitation will commence at 4 p.m. and conclude at 8 p.m. This will provide an opportunity for friends, family, and colleagues to come together to celebrate Bob’s remarkable journey and share stories that exemplify his impact on their lives.

As we bid farewell to Bob, let us remember him as a devoted husband, loving father, esteemed colleague, and dedicated community servant. His life was one filled with purpose and kindness. May he rest in eternal peace knowing that he made a lasting impact on those fortunate enough to have known him.