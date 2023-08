Brian Douglas Mayo of Riverhead died at home July 29, 2023. He was 66.

Born September 15, 1957 in Riverhead he was the son of Grant Mayo and Maude Brown and a graduate of Riverhead High School.

He is survived by sister, Linda M. Mayo Perez; and brother Michael Mayo.

Private cremation will take place. Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home of Riverhead is serving the family.