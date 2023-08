Zina Hull of Peconic died at Peconic Bay Hospital July 29, 2023. She was 95.

Born August 23, 1927 in New York City she was the daughter of Jacob and Luba Kasperovich.

She was predeceased by her son, Frederick and is survived by sons, Gregory and Eugene Hull.

Private cremation will take place. Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home of Riverhead is serving the family.