Mark Anthony Vonatzski, 62, of Flanders passed away July 28, 2023. Born and raised in Flanders, after school he joined his father working as a bayman on Peconic Bay.

He met the love of his life Kim in 2008, and they were married in 2011. They had two children, Mark Jr. and Alex, shortly thereafter.

He is survived by them; his two brothers, Steve (Kathy) and Chester; and his dear Aunt Karen.

He loved fishing, building things and going on the boat with his sons, and just loved spending time with his family.

There will be a memorial visitation Monday, August 7, 2023 at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead from 2-4:30 p.m. and 7-9:30 p.m., with a prayer service in the evening.