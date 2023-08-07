Eileen Marie Walters of Southold died Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. She was 73 years old.

Eileen “Marie” was born Aug. 9, 1949, in Greenport to Eileen A. (Denzler) and Harold “Lefty” F. Walters. She was one of eight children.

She worked as a nurse’s aide for Eastern Long Island Hospital in Greenport for 43 years.

She is survived by her daughter, Karen Lang (Cori) of Southold; grandchildren Tyler and Ashley; siblings Shirley Waterhouse, Joseph Walters, Theresa Lappe (Chris), Deborah Langer (Wayne), Diane Schmidt (Bill), Harold Walters, and Leslie Walters; godmother Grace Zukas; and goddaughter Kim Lappe. Predeceased by her parents; brother-in-law Norman Waterhouse; and sister-in-law Doreen Walters.

Graveside services were held Aug. 7 at Southold Presbyterian Cemetery, with the Rev. Dr. Peter J. Kelley officiating. Memorial donations may be made to the Southold Fire Department.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold assisted the family.

This is a paid notice.