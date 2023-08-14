Anthony C. Gallo of Southold, son of the late Anthony M. Gallo and Phyllis Hyde Gallo, passed away at the age of 62 on June 13, 2023.

Anthony C. Gallo is survived by his beloved son, Andrew A. Gallo; his sisters, Jenny, Susan and Michelle; four nephews and nieces; and six great-nieces and -nephews.

Anthony was known to live life to the fullest, filled with love and passion. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle, camping, spending time with Andrew (son), Lorraine (his fiancée), family and friends. Anthony will be remembered by many as a kind, caring and thoughtful person. He loved to help people and would frequently “check in” to make sure they were all safe and sound.

Private graveside services will be held at Calverton National Cemetery. Anthony served in the military and was proud to be a Marine. He supported the Wounded Warrior Project. A special thank-you to the first responders and Southold Police Department for their efforts.

Memorial donations may be made to Wounded Warrior Project: support.woundedwarriorproject.org.

Arrangements are in the care of DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold.

