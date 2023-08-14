February 10, 1940 – August 9, 2023

Sivelene McCoy, a beloved member of the custodial staff at Grumman Aerospace Corporation in Calverton, has passed away.

She was born on Feb. 10, 1940, in Elizabeth, North Carolina.

Sivelene was a dedicated individual who approached her work with unwavering commitment and integrity.

Sivelene’s diligence and attention to detail made a lasting impact on those around her. Her colleagues admired her strong work ethic and kindhearted nature.

Sivelene McCoy was not only a dedicated employee but also a devoted mother and friend.

Sivelene is survived by her children, Larry (Linda) McCoy and Lisa (Randy Smith) McCoy, and Terry (Henry) Jones who stood by her side throughout life’s joys and challenges.

Sivelene’s children Clinton, Alexander and Anthony predeceased her.

Her legacy extends further as she leaves behind 16 cherished grandchildren who will forever treasure memories of their dear grandmother.

Sivelene will be fondly remembered for her strength of character and deep love for her family. Despite life’s hurdles, she remained steadfast in her positive outlook and brought joy to those fortunate enough to know her.

A viewing will be held on Friday, Aug. 18, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Kingdom of God Ministries of Long Island, located at 33164 Route 112 in Medford, N.Y.

A funeral service will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the same location. The service will be an opportunity for loved ones to come together and celebrate the remarkable life of Sivelene McCoy.

Sivelene will be laid to rest at Calverton National Cemetery in Calverton.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home of Riverhead.

This is a paid notice.