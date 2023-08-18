Joseph P. Moreno

Joseph P. Moreno of Riverhead died peacefully at home August 6, 2023.

Born March 30, 1954, he graduated Riverhead High School in 1972.

He graduated SUNY Stony Brook with a Bachelor’s of Arts in Philosophy and Political Science and served in US Navy aboard the Submarine USS Monroe as a Sonar Operator.

Mr. Moreno worked at Citi Corp (Citibank) as a Computer Engineer.

His family says he was a motorcycle enthusiast and did martial arts, liked gardening, cycling, fishing, canoeing, cooking and was an avid reader.

He was predeceased by his parents Charles A. and Anne L. Moreno and is survived by his sons Anthony Moreno of Sleepy Hollow, N.Y., Daniel Moreno of Stamford, Ct. and Joseph Moreno II of Riverhead, N.Y.

A small private service was held August 16 at Tuthill Funeral Home.

Burial took place at Calverton National Cemetery.