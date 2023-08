Stanley Sydlowski of Riverhead died August 18, 2023. He was 95.

The family will receive visitors Monday, Aug. 21 from 3 to 5 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. at McLaughlin-Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. Funeral services will take place Tuesday, Aug. 22 at 10 a.m. at St. Isidore R.C. Church in Riverhead followed by burial at St. Isidore Cemetery.