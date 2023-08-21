October 10, 1931 – August 14, 2023

Anthony J. Scali, 91, of Riverhead passed away Aug. 14, 2023, surrounded by his loving family.

Anthony served his country in the U.S. Navy.

He is survived by his loving wife, Alice; sons, Anthony (Sabrina) and Craig; daughter, Margo Scali Ehrlich (Greg); brother, Vincent Scali (Yvonne); and his grandchildren, Patrick, Savannah and Reese Scali and Allison Ehrlich.

A memorial Mass will be held at St. Isidore R.C. Church Wednesday, Aug. 23, at 10:30 a.m.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home, 406 East Main St., Riverhead.

