Thomas Paul Combs, 58, of Orient, N.Y., sadly left us on Aug. 16, 2023, following a 14-month battle with stage 4 cancer.

He is survived by his loving sisters, Sharon Jiminez (Carlos), Jacqueline Field and partner Reed Jarvis, and Jennifer Combs and longtime partner Denise McFadden.

Tom was predeceased by his partner of many years, Dennis Lazicki (2007); his parents, Alvin Jack Combs Sr. (2021) and Patricia Joan Combs (2023); and brother Alvin Jack Jr. (2014).

Thomas was loved by his nephews, nieces, cousins and many close friends for his generous heart, quick wit and great humor. He enjoyed his brood of Jack Russells and current black cocker spaniel, “Honey.”

Tom had an eye for design, which allowed him to curate spectacular Christmas displays at his childhood home, Homeport in Peconic, and clients’ homes on the North and South forks.

Thomas was a natural caretaker to his parents in their later years and caregiver to some very special people who became as close as family. He had his own group of “Golden Girls,” which he spoiled after taking care of several of their husbands.

Thomas fought cancer with humor, grace and gratitude to all that cared for him through this devastating illness.

The family will receive visitors Tuesday, Aug. 22, from 4 to 7 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold.

The Rite of Committal will be private.

