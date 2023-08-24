Ashton Kyle Tripptree, an angel gone to heaven.

Son of Patrick Tripptree and Brianne Egan. Survived by paternal grandparents Faith and Richard Tripptree and maternal grandparents Francine Pantaleo and Bryan Egan. Loved by Aunt Bailey Godsey and Uncle Ryan Tripptree. Will be missed by many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Visitation will be held Friday, August 25 from 10 a.m. to noon at the McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home, 336 Marcy Avenue, Riverhead. Burial to follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Coram.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Ronald McDonald House Charities of Columbia, SC.

This is a paid post.