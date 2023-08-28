Margaret L. Overton, formerly of East Quogue and Riverhead, died Aug. 26, 2023, in Hampton Bays. She was 88.

Born Aug. 13, 1935, in Greenport, she was the daughter of Otis and Mary (Wegert) Hopkins.

Ms. Overton attended Riverhead high school and worked as a home health aide. She was a member of the East Quogue Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary and volunteered at the East Quogue Methodist thrift shop.

Predeceased by her husband, Rodney Overton, in 1986; her daughter Julie and sister Diana Zurawski, she is survived by her children Wayne Overton, Nancy Overton and Roland Overton; eight grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

The family will receive visitors Tuesday, Aug. 27, from 3 to 7 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. Funeral services will be held at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 30, at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Calverton National Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to East Quogue Fire Department.