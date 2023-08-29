Kathryn Zoe Chagnon passed away on Aug. 24, 2023, at South Shore University Hospital at the age of 72. She was a kind, strong, active and loving woman who lived life to the fullest and will be missed dearly by her surviving family and friends.

She was born on July 2, 1951, in Bronx County, N.Y. to Zoe O’Brien (née Neff) and Robert Haughey. As a child, she spent summers on her grandfather’s dairy farm in the Catskills.

After graduating from Earl L. Vandermeulen High School in Port Jefferson, N.Y., she attended nursing school at Beth Israel in Manhattan. She worked as a registered nurse for 40 years, which included 30 years at John T. Mather Memorial Hospital in Port Jefferson, N.Y. Nursing was more than a mere vocation for Kathryn; she devoted herself to caring for others in all the roles she played — sister, wife, mother, grandmother (“Mimi”), aunt, friend and deacon.

Kathryn’s life was energetic and purposeful. To her friends and family, she seemed to be in perpetual motion. She loved to travel, see new places, taste new foods and share the experiences with loved ones. Mimi’s Sunday dinners were prepared to perfection and savored to the last bite. She traveled with loved ones all across the country and world, to Ireland, England, Scotland, Italy, Mexico, Spain, Disney World and most recently to Montreal to celebrate 50 years of marriage, always leading the way. She loved her home which she curated with photos of grandchildren and her depression glass collection. Her porch was a favorite place to relax, unwind from the busy days, and enjoy a picturesque view of Corey Creek. She was an avid and skilled golfer who loved walking the course. She was a devoted Presbyterian who was eager to give her time and skills in service to those in need, serving as head deacon at First Presbyterian in Southold.

Kathryn was preceded in death by her mother, Zoe O’Brien, and her son Michael Chagnon. She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Jeffrey Chagnon of Southold, N.Y.; her children Michelle Warde (Scott Warde) of Southold, N.Y. and Jeffrey Chagnon (Melissa Murphy) of Tallahassee, Fla.; her four grandchildren, Lily and Colin Warde of Southold N.Y., Miles and Arlo Chagnon of Tallahassee; her siblings Linda Sabatella (James), Robert Haughey (Maria), Suzanne Stritch (Michael), Kathleen Keller (Bruce, dec.), and James Haughey (Barbara); nieces and nephews Justin Stritch, Megan James, Bryan Sabatella, Genny Lee Haughey, Madysen Keller, and Jesse Haughey. She also had many close friends whom she considered family, including her longtime best friend, Mary Clay.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, Aug. 29, from 4 to 7 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 30, at First Presbyterian Church of Southold. Interment will follow at St. Patrick’s R.C. Cemetery in Southold. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital would be appreciated.

