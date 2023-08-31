Jane Marie Robbins Svoboda of Wading River passed away on August 29, 2023 at St. Charles Hospital in Port Jefferson, New York. She was 80 years old.

Jane attended St. Patrick’s Elementary School in Glen Cove, St. Dominick’s High School in Oyster Bay and graduated from Molloy College magna cum laude with a degree on education. She then went to St. John’s Law School and graduated in 1984.

Jane worked as a corporate attorney for eleven years and then had her own private practice. She was a member of the Nassau County Bar Association and was awarded a certificate for her pro bono work.

Jane and her husband, Bob Svoboda, raised their three children in Rockville Centre. Jane was a lifelong practicing Catholic and a member of St. Agnes Cathedral in Rockville Centre for thirty years. Jane was a former regent of the NSDAR William Dawes chapter and longtime member of the Fortnightly Club in Rockville Centre. Most recently she was a member of the NSDAR Southampton Colony chapter. Jane was also a long serving past president of the Underhill Burial Ground in Matinecock and member of the Underhill Society of America.

Jane enjoyed most of all time spent with family. She was an avid reader of mysteries and novels, enjoyed British television programs and playing bridge. She liked cooking different cuisines, making picnics at the beach and Broadway musicals. She loved travel and took many trips to Europe and Bermuda cruises with her family.

Jane’s parents were Margaret Waters Robbins and Richard Underhill Robbins of Glen Cove. She was predeceased by her brother William Robbins and sisters Elizabeth Donovan and Emma Miller. She is survived by her sister Geraldine Reisert, husband Bob Svoboda and children Karen, Robert Jr. and Christian Svoboda. She is also survived by her sister-in-law Mildred Andersen and thirteen nieces and nephews.

A funeral mass was said at St. John the Baptist Church and service was held at Alexander-Rothell Funeral Home, both in Wading River.

