Bradley James Berthold (Brad)

Bradley James Berthold (Brad), retired commercial pilot and resident of Sealevel, NC, died Friday, August 4, 2023 at the age of 79 due to health-related complications.

Bradley is survived by nephews Matthew Bradley and James Thomas Berthold and his wife Kelly; three great-nephews, Bradley Leon, Raiden James and Liam Jordan; three great-nieces, Raylynn Renee, Ariel Marie and Aurora Elizabeth; and his dear ex-wife Cindy Young of New York.

Bradley was preceded in death by his parents Roy Victor Berthold and Ethel (Smith) of New York; and his brother, Victor Matthew Berthold of Broad Creek, NC.

Brad was born in Jamaica Queens, N.Y. on August 2,1944. He graduated from Woodhull Prep and continued his education on to receive a bachelors degree in Communications Arts (Journalism) and later a Master of Arts/Liberal Studies from Stony Brook University.

Brad and his late brother Vic often reminisced of their summers in Riverhead, N.Y. at their family’s cottage. They spoke of summers full of adventures with family and friends. Brad made lifelong connections with the people of Riverhead and served on the Civic Association. He was proud of his family’s contributions to the first telephone, with his grandfather, Victor Maximillion Berthold, serving as one of the first members of the Telephone Pioneers of America in 1911, as well as his mother Ethel’s lifelong commitment to primary education.

Brad was a lifelong learner and received several certifications and continuing education credits. There was nothing he could not do when he put his mind to it. While being a pilot was always one of Brad’s greatest accomplishments, he was also very proud of his endeavors in journalism. Brad was the founder and editor of Waypoints, a Midwest airline publication; he wrote news and articles for Aviation International’s monthly editions; was a reporter for the Cornell Daily Sun; and a columnist for the Riverhead News Review amongst many other publications.

Brad was a big presence anywhere he went. He was verbose and unapologetic about his opinion. He loved a good dirty joke and engaging in conversations with people who had differing opinions. He was not afraid of change or to pursue his dreams.

Brad was always one of the most knowledgeable people in the room and if he wasn’t, he made sure to research and become that person. Brad was a treasure to this world, someone who exemplified reaching for the moon and landing in the stars. He always strove to do better, not only for himself but for the generations that will follow.

As we mourn the loss of Brad, let us also celebrate his remarkable life. Let us remember the thrill of takeoff, majesty of the open sky, and the courage it took to navigate through life’s challenges. His spirit will forever remain with us, reminding us to chase our dreams with the same dedication and passion that defined Brad’s life.

Fair winds and following skies, dear pilot. You are forever missed, forever loved.

Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.

Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC.

This is a paid post.