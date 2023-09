Daily Update: Peconic Bay Medical Center’s new testing technology saves lives; BOCES teacher arrested

Peconic Bay Medical Center executive director Amy Loeb (from left), medical director Dr. Jeffrey Zilberstein, Natalie Crowe, Arthur Crowe Jr. and Dr. Stanley Katz with the hospital’s Siemens SOMATOM multiple-slice scanner. The scanner provides 3-D images for fast, non-invasive identification of blockages and other cardiac conditions. (Credit: Courtesy Photo)

Here are the headlines for Friday, September 1, 2023.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Peconic Bay Medical Center’s new cardiac testing technology saves lives

Eastern Suffolk BOCES teacher arrested on rape charges

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Greenport Village eyes changes to zoning code

Peconic County Brewing beset by financial woes, closes abruptly

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Shelter Island families get set for school as Labor Day weekend approaches

Mashomack pursues community outreach

NORTHFORKER

Waterdrinker Family Farm & Garden opens today in Riverhead

North Fork Open Houses: 10 listings for the week of September 1

SOUTHFORKER

Southside Sips: Sagaponack Farm Distillery’s Gin and Juice

Calling all symphony lovers! The Hamptons Festival of Music starts at LTV on Sunday

