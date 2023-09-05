Mary J. Szczepanik, of Riverhead, died Sept. 3, 2023, at Peconic Bay Medical Center. She was 83.

She was born July 10, 1940, in Greenport, to William and Agnes (Raynor) Walsh. She attended high school in Port Jefferson.

Ms. Szczepanik was a homemaker and former member of the Rose Society, Southampton and a Pink Lady at Central Suffolk Hospital.

She was predeceased by her husband, Felix; and survived by her children, Laura Butkos, Teresa Foster, Robert Butkos Jr., Darryl Butkos, David Butkos, Susan Williams; sister Blanche Schultz; six grandchildren; and three great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be private.

McLaughlin-Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead is assisting the family.