Dwayne R. Adsitt Dwayne R. Adsitt of Mattituck, retired educator and former superintendent of the Mattituck/Cutchogue School District, died on Wednesday, September 6, 2023. He was 77 years old.

Dwayne was born on May 30, 1946 in Oswego, NY to Madeleine (née Hill) and Franklyn T. Adsitt. He was one of two children. After high school, he attended SUNY Oswego where he attained his Masters Degree.

On September 1, 1989, in Syracuse, NY, he married the love of his life Marilyn (née Hoff) Adsitt and together they helped to raise four children.

Dwayne was a member of the Association for Supervision and Curriculum Development, a member of the New York State Council of School Superintendents, a member of the Lions Club, a former member of Hannibal Fire Department and Police Department, and a member of the Mattituck Presbyterian Church where he served as an elder and deacon. Over the course of his 36 years in education, he was a dedicated teacher, principal and school superintendent.

Predeceased by his parents and his brother John Adsitt, Dwayne is survived by his wife Marilyn; children: Constance Adsitt, Catherine Adsitt, Elizabeth Quaile and Peter K. Stoll; and grandchildren Amanda Quaile, Ashley Quaile, Austin Quaile, Bennett Thorsen, Justin Weiner, Brandon Weiner and Wyatt P. Stoll.

The family will receive friends on Friday, Sept. 15 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, Sept. 16 at 11 a.m. at the Mattituck Presbyterian Church, officiated by Reverend James Cubie.

Memorial donations to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research would be appreciated. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

