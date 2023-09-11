March 29, 1932 – September 8, 2023

Hadley Edward Sloben was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He dedicated his life to serving others as a New York City fireman, demonstrating bravery and selflessness throughout his esteemed career. With deep sorrow, we announce his passing on September 8, 2023, at Kanas Center in Westhampton.

Born on March 29, 1932, in Queens, N.Y., Hadley grew up a with strong sense of duty and compassion. His education included attending some college, but it was his unwavering commitment to helping those in need that truly defined him. After completing his education, Hadley proudly served in the United States Navy, where he continued to develop the values of honor and integrity that guided him throughout his life.

Hadley’s time as a New York City fireman was characterized by his unwavering dedication. He fearlessly faced dangerous situations to protect the lives and property of others. Hadley’s bravery in the face of adversity truly exemplified the selflessness of a true hero.

Outside of his profession, Hadley cherished the time spent with his beloved family. He was a devoted and adoring husband to Inga Sloben. Their love was an inspiration to all who knew them. Together, they raised four daughters: Lisa Sloben, Karen Reed, Christine Sloben and Allison Sloben. Hadley’s devotion to his daughters knew no bounds; he supported them in every endeavor and filled their lives with love.

As a grandfather to nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren Hadley embraced each new generation with open arms. He delighted in their accomplishments and cherished the special moments they shared. His wisdom and guidance were invaluable gifts that will be treasured for generations to come.

In addition to leaving behind a legacy of love within his family, Hadley leaves behind countless friends whose lives he touched along his remarkable journey. His warm smile an compassionate nature endeared him to all who crossed his path.

To honor Hadley’s memory and pay respects, visitation services will be held at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead, N.Y. on September 11, 2023. The first visitation will take place from 2 to 4:30 p.m., followed by a second visitation from 7 to 9:30 p.m. A prayer service will be held at the funeral home at 8 p.m. on the same evening.

