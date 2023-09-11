July 25, 1958 – September 7, 2023

Robert A. Boyle, beloved son of John Boyle and Matilda Cucurullo, passed away on Sept. 7, 2023, at his residence in Riverhead. He was born on July 25, 1958, in Huntington, N.Y.

His memory will forever be cherished by his cousin Guy Cucurullo.

A Mass in memory of Robert will take place on Wednesday, Sept. 13, at St. Kilian’s R.C. Church, located at 485 Conklin St., Farmingdale, NY 11735. The Mass will begin at 9:45 a.m. and conclude at 10:45 a.m.

Following the Mass, a burial ceremony will be held at Long Island National Cemetery located at 2040 Wellwood Ave., Farmingdale, N.Y. The burial is scheduled to commence at 11:15 a.m. and conclude at 12:15 p.m.

As we mourn the loss of Robert A. Boyle, let us remember the beautiful moments we shared with him and honor his legacy by embodying the qualities he possessed — kindness, compassion and love for one another.

