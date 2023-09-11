October 21, 1954 – September 9, 2023

Ryan MP Falek, of Aquebogue, N.Y., a beloved husband, father and valued member of the Riverhead Building Supply family, passed away on Sept. 9, 2023. He was a dedicated and hardworking direct sales manager, who made a lasting impact on his colleagues and customers. Ryan will always be remembered for his warm heart and kind nature.

Born on Oct. 21, 1954, in Calcoon, Philippines, Ryan had an associate degree in his arsenal of accomplishments. From an early age, it was evident that he possessed a natural talent for connecting with people. His genuine care and welcoming spirit made everyone around him feel at ease.

Throughout his career at Riverhead Building Supply, Ryan became an integral part of the team. He loved his work and took pride in building strong relationships with both his coworkers and customers. His dedication to providing exceptional service was unmatched. Ryan’s passion for his career was contagious and inspired those around him to strive for excellence.

Outside of work, Ryan cherished spending time with his family. His wife, Judy, (née Negron) Falek was his rock throughout their journey together. Ryan’s love extended to his four children: Ryan (Dina) Falek, Katina (Courtney) Falek, Jarod (Ellen) Falek and Kristen (Randy) Falek. He treasured every moment they shared and created countless precious memories that will forever be held dear.

A visitation to honor and remember the beautiful life of Ryan MP Falek will take place Tuesday, Sept. 12, from 5 to 9:30 p.m., at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home located at 406 East Main St. in Riverhead, N.Y.

