Daily Update: SWR Wildcats fall short in season opener

Liam Gregorek breaks to the outside in the Wildcats season opener against John Glenn. (Credit: Bill Landon)

Here are the headlines for Tuesday, September 12, 2023.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

SWR Wildcats fall short in steamy season opener

Rough first half swamps Riverhead Blue Waves

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Unraveling the mystery and method of ‘market price’ seafood

Porters off to solid start with dominating home opener

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Shelter Island Trucks and Trades Fair to return: Event to kick off autumn

NORTHFORKER

Couple creating an explosion of pop art, ramen, tacos and Filipino fusion inside Mattituck’s forthcoming Pookaberry Cafe

North Fork Dream Home: Bucolic, breathy and well-built in Orient

SOUTHFORKER

Orient author Alexander Stille explores little-known Hamptons cult in The Sullivanians

For your High Holy Days dinner, leave it up to these South Fork pros

